KDF officer perishes in an accident alongside his wife, newborn baby and GSU friend - He had just picked his wife from the hospital (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - A somber mood has engulfed Malindi and Kilifi Counties following a horrific road accident that claimed the lives of two security officers, a young mother, and her newborn baby.

The incident occurred in Mbaruk as James, a General Service Unit (GSU) officer, and Wilngton, a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer, were on their way back home after picking up Janet, the wife of the KDF officer, from the hospital, where she had just delivered her baby.

Tragically, the journey ended in disaster when their vehicle was involved in a fatal crash.

All four, including the newborn, died instantly at the scene.

The victims hailed from Makanda, Gahaleni in Kilifi County, and their loss has been described as a devastating blow to the local community.

Friends, relatives, and colleagues have expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, remembering James and Wilngton as dedicated servicemen who had committed their lives to protecting the nation.





