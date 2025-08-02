Elgeyo Marakwet Governor WISLEY ROTICH’s side chick accidentally shares private messages







Saturday, August 2, 2025 - Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich has found himself at the center of controversy after a woman alleged to be his side chick, identified as Evadiva Chepkemoi, accidentally shared what appears to be their private conversations on social media.

In the screenshots, which were briefly posted before being taken down, but not before going viral, Governor Rotich is seen sending heartfelt apologies to Chepkemoi after a minor disagreement.

She captioned the screenshots, “Akisema sorry amesema na nimemsamehe,” suggesting a reconciliation.

The leak has ignited a wave of speculation about the nature of their relationship, with many interpreting the exchanges as signs of a romantic affair.





While Chepkemoi now claims her Facebook account was hacked, insiders familiar with the situation allege that she has been romantically involved with the governor for some time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST