Man cancels August wedding after discovering fiancée’s secret affair with a Catholic Priest - FEAR WOMEN





Sunday, July 27, 2025 - A young man has cancelled his traditional wedding just days before the big day, after finding out that his fiancée was allegedly cheating on him with a Catholic Priest.

The wedding, which was scheduled for 2nd August 2025, had already drawn excitement from close friends and family.

But the heartbroken groom-to-be made the shocking announcement on social media, revealing that the ceremony had been called off due to betrayal.

According to the man, he uncovered concrete evidence proving his fiancée was having an affair with the priest, a man who allegedly knew about the couple’s relationship and their wedding plans.

To make matters worse, he claims that the priest threatened him after he exposed the illicit relationship.

Check out screenshots from his social media posts below.











Below are photos of the pastor.