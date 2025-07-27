EXPLOSIVE! A female student exposes how former Murang’a University lecturer NELSON BETT ‘chewed her’ repeatedly in his house after the matter landed in court (READ)





Sunday, July 27, 2025 - In a bombshell revelation before the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi, a female student laid bare how former Murang’a University lecturer Nelson Kipngetich Bett lured her to his house and took advantage of her several times, acts she claimed were non-consensual and emotionally traumatizing.

The damning testimony emerged during a suit filed by Bett, who had moved to court seeking reinstatement and over Ksh 22 million in damages after he was dismissed by the University for Gross Misconduct.

She recounted how, between August 2019 and September 2019, Bett invited her to his house on multiple occasions, where he allegedly forced himself on her.

The student eventually opened up during a counselling session, triggering an internal university investigation that culminated in Bett’s dismissal, a decision the court has now upheld.

Photo of the former lecturer.

