ILIGULWA! Viral VIDEO captures LADY demanding payment before entering man’s house for ‘Mechi’ (WATCH)







Saturday, August 2, 2025 - A nosy neighbour’s video has gone viral after capturing a curious exchange outside a single-room rental.

The footage shows a young man walking with lady to his rented house, but before stepping inside, she firmly demands payment upfront.

The man hands her some cash, but she shakes her head, unimpressed.

After a brief negotiation, he adds more money.

She finally accepts the payment – reluctantly - and walks in, prompting the man to quickly shut the door behind them.

The video has sparked wild reactions online, with many speculating about the "match" that followed.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST