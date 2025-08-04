Busted! What this pickpocket did after realizing he was being captured on camera has left netizens in stitches (VIDEO)







Monday, August 4, 2025 - This viral video showing the dramatic moment inside a phone repair shop, where a pickpocket’s plan quickly unraveled has lit up social media.

In the footage, the thief is seen quietly pulling money from the pocket of an unsuspecting man seated nearby.

After checking to make sure no one was watching, he successfully lifts one note - then goes back for more.

But just as he prepares to walk away, he notices a camera pointed directly at him.

In panic, he quickly places the stolen money back on the victim’s chair and pretends to be the good guy, alerting the man that he had “dropped” his cash.

Watch the video below.

