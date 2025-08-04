Eye contact tells it all - PHOTO of singer BAHATI and his baby mama, YVETTE OBURA, sparks reactions (LOOK)







Monday, August 4, 2025 - Singer Bahati has stirred up chatter online after attending the grand opening of his baby mama, Yvette Obura’s upscale barbershop and spa in Kilimani over the weekend.

His supportive appearance earned praise from many fans, with some applauding their mature co-parenting journey.

Bahati, who shares a daughter with Yvette, has maintained a cordial relationship with her - even as he raises a family with wife Diana Marua.

Both women have often been seen interacting warmly at family events, reinforcing a seemingly healthy dynamic.

However, a section of netizens couldn't help but speculate about the “chemistry” between Bahati and Yvette during the launch.

One particular photo - capturing the two in a deep gaze during a brief chat - sparked playful jabs, with some joking that Diana might be the “side-chick.”

See the photo and reactions below.



