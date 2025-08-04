EXPOSED! How Nairobi Baptist Church elders tried to cover up Senior Pastor MUNENGI MULANDI after a video implicating him in inappropriate conduct surfaced







Monday, August 4, 2025 - A whistleblower has come forward with explosive allegations against Nairobi Baptist Church leadership, claiming that Senior Pastor Munengi Mulandi was protected by elders after a controversial video allegedly implicating him in inappropriate conduct with vulnerable congregants surfaced.

According to the whistleblower, instead of initiating transparent disciplinary action or involving the authorities, some church leaders allegedly proposed relocating Pastor Mulandi to Europe to quell the growing controversy.

They begged him for months to accept the relocation to Europe but he turned down the offer and insisted that his character was being maligned.

The church leadership released a statement informing the public that Pastor Mulandi had been ex-communicated after someone blew the cover.

The silence and initial inaction from the church has triggered public outrage, with many Kenyans demanding transparency and accountability from one of the country’s most prominent places of worship.

As of now, Pastor Mulandi has not publicly responded to the allegations, and law enforcement agencies are yet to issue a statement on whether investigations are underway.

The Kenyan DAILY POST