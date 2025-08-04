EXPOSED! How Nairobi Baptist Church elders tried to cover up Senior Pastor MUNENGI MULANDI after a video implicating him in inappropriate conduct surfaced

Monday, August 4, 2025 - A whistleblower has come forward with explosive allegations against Nairobi Baptist Church leadership, claiming that Senior Pastor Munengi Mulandi was protected by elders after a controversial video allegedly implicating him in inappropriate conduct with vulnerable congregants surfaced.
According to the whistleblower, instead of initiating
transparent disciplinary action or involving the authorities, some church
leaders allegedly proposed relocating Pastor Mulandi to Europe to quell the
growing controversy.
They begged him for months to accept the relocation to
Europe but he turned down the offer and insisted that his character was being
maligned.
The church leadership released a statement informing the
public that Pastor Mulandi had been ex-communicated after someone blew the
cover.
The silence and initial inaction from the church has
triggered public outrage, with many Kenyans demanding transparency and
accountability from one of the country’s most prominent places of worship.
As of now, Pastor Mulandi has not publicly responded to the allegations, and law enforcement agencies are yet to issue a statement on whether investigations are underway.
