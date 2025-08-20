BC.GAME Lands Dual Gaming Licenses in Kenya, Bringing Sports Betting to a New Level





Global iGaming brand BC.GAME has officially stepped into Kenya’s booming gaming scene after securing two key licenses from the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB). Its local arm, Blockdance Africa Limited, is now licensed to operate both sports betting and off-the-course gaming in the country.

Kenya’s Passion for Sports Meets Digital Gaming

Kenya is one of Africa’s fastest-growing hubs for sports betting and online gaming, thanks to its young population, love for football, and wide use of smartphones. With this move, BC.GAME becomes part of that energy, offering safe, licensed, and exciting entertainment for local players.

“Kenya has always been central to Africa’s gaming culture,” said a BC.GAME spokesperson. “We’re excited to bring our platform here and work closely with Kenyan fans, sports communities, and cultural projects.”

What This Means for Kenyan Players

The new licenses allow BC.GAME to legally offer sports betting, online gaming, and Web3 entertainment to Kenyan players. More importantly, it means local players can enjoy a platform that is fully regulated, secure, and built for the Kenyan market.

BC.GAME’s Global Footprint

This move is part of BC.GAME’s larger global expansion, as the company continues to secure approvals in multiple countries. With the Kenyan licenses valid through 2026, BC.GAME plans to invest in the local community and strengthen its presence across Africa.

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a global iGaming platform that blends sports betting, online casino games, and blockchain-based entertainment. With its brand spirit “Stay Untamed”, BC.GAME brings fun, fairness, and innovation to millions of players worldwide.