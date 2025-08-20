Kenyan man raises the bar high after surprising his girlfriend with a Mercedes-Benz during their traditional wedding (VIDEO)





Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - A middle-aged Kenyan man has left social media buzzing after he pulled the ultimate surprise on his bride-to-be during their traditional wedding.

In a video making rounds online, the groom shocked guests when he unveiled a sleek Mercedes-Benz as a gift to his fiancée, leaving her speechless and emotional.

The moment, captured on camera, shows the young lady breaking down in tears of joy as family, friends, and villagers cheered in disbelief.

Kenyans online have reacted with mixed feelings - some hailing the groom for “raising the bar” in matters of romance, while others warned that such extravagant gestures may put unnecessary pressure on young couples.

Either way, the surprise Benz gift has now become the talk of social media.

Watch the videos.

