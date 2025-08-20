Kenyan man raises the bar high after surprising his girlfriend with a Mercedes-Benz during their traditional wedding (VIDEO)

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - A middle-aged Kenyan man
has left social media buzzing after he pulled the ultimate surprise on his
bride-to-be during their traditional wedding.
In a video making rounds online, the groom shocked guests
when he unveiled a sleek Mercedes-Benz as a gift to his fiancée,
leaving her speechless and emotional.
The moment, captured on camera, shows the young lady
breaking down in tears of joy as family, friends, and villagers cheered in
disbelief.
Kenyans online have reacted with mixed feelings - some
hailing the groom for “raising the bar” in matters of romance, while others
warned that such extravagant gestures may put unnecessary pressure on young
couples.
Either way, the surprise Benz gift has now become the talk
of social media.
August 20, 2025
