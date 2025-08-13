Any chance you get to cheat on your man do it with….. LADY’s advice to fellow LADIES on cheating on their men goes viral (LOOK)





Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - A South African lady has caused a stir online with her controversial “relationship tip” on X (formerly Twitter).

Responding to another user’s blunt post; “Any chance you get to cheat on a man, do it” , the lady by the name Nkabikazi went further, advising women to be “strategic” about infidelity.

She suggested that if a woman decides to cheat, she should choose a man who has the looks, lifestyle, or possessions her current partner lacks, even adding that he should drive “the car he’s been dreaming about” to “crush him completely.”

The post sparked mixed reactions with some netizens accusing her of promoting bitterness and revenge, warning that “two wrongs don’t make a right.”

See the post below.



