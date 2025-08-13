Heartbroken Kenyan man goes viral after sharing the cold message his girlfriend sent to him to announce breaking up with him - ‘Nimeachwa na text message’ (Screenshot)







Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - A heartbroken Kenyan man has gone viral after revealing that his girlfriend ended their relationship via text message.

Sharing a screenshot of the long, poetic breakup paragraph she sent, he joked that it was so polished that it felt like it was written by AI.

In his emotional caption, he lamented, “Waah, nimeachwa na text message… maji inanikata koo, kiti haikaliki, dunia inazunguka haraka.”

However, instead of sympathizing with him, netizens turned the moment into comedy.

Many flooded the comments with tongue-in-cheek “healing tips,” including daily gym routines as the ultimate breakup therapy.

Others shared playful banter, advising him to “bulk up and move on.”

While the man’s pain was real, his story quickly transformed into a humorous online moment, highlighting how Kenyans often use humor to navigate heartbreak.

The Kenyan DAILY POST