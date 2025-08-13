TRAP! Woman robbed after travelling to Nairobi to meet a stranger she met online for a date - He’s targeting LADIES on social media (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - A young woman’s dream of a romantic date in the city has turned into a nightmare after she was robbed by a man she met on social media.

According to the victim, she had been chatting with the suspect online for weeks before agreeing to travel to Nairobi to meet him.

But instead of the warm welcome she expected, she was allegedly lured to a hotel around OTC where the man robbed her of her phone before vanishing without a trace.

He reportedly stole the phone worth Ksh 18,000 as the victim was washing her hands ready to share a meal and walked out of the hotel.

The notorious man uses social media under different names and account profiles to lure ladies, before robbing them.

Check out the victim’s post.





