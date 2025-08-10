A LADY admitted to the hospital after food poisoning at State House during youth empowerment program (PHOTOs)







Sunday, August 10, 2025 - A young woman has been hospitalized after allegedly suffering food poisoning during a youth empowerment program held at State House.

The victim, identified as Cleopatra Wanjiku, reportedly fell ill shortly after food was served to participants of the event, which had brought together youths from Nairobi for training and networking.

In a social media post recounting the frightening ordeal, Cleopatra wrote: “One minute you're chilling in State House, the next minute you're fighting for your life. Kumbe food poisoning can kill someone instantly? Leo nimeona vile kifo hukuwa karibu aisee.”

The incident has raised questions over food safety protocols at high-profile events.

State House has yet to issue an official statement regarding the matter.





The Kenyan DAILY POST