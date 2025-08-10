Notorious loverboy WAZIR CHACHA caught up in new affair with Kilifi Woman Rep GETRUDE MBEYU - PHOTOs surfaced online

Sunday, August 10, 2025 - Controversial city playboy Wazir Chacha, well-known for his high-profile flings with prominent women, is once again lighting up social media, this time over an alleged romantic affair with Kilifi Woman Representative, Getrude Mbeyu.
A photo making rounds online shows Chacha looking relaxed
and comfortable as the Woman Rep chauffeured him in her high-end guzzler.
Sources close to Mbeyu claim the two have been spotted
together repeatedly, from private hangouts in Nairobi to luxury coastal
getaways, fueling talk of a blossoming relationship.
Wazir Chacha, who first shot to fame after being linked to
several female politicians including Sabina
Chege, has remained tight-lipped on the latest rumours.
Speaking in a past interview, Wazir Chacha said he loves
dating older women because they are understanding and know what a real
relationship is.
“I have no problem dating any woman aged between 18 and 47
years. But I prefer those in their 40’s because they know what a real
relationship is,” he said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
