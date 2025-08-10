Notorious loverboy WAZIR CHACHA caught up in new affair with Kilifi Woman Rep GETRUDE MBEYU - PHOTOs surfaced online







Sunday, August 10, 2025 - Controversial city playboy Wazir Chacha, well-known for his high-profile flings with prominent women, is once again lighting up social media, this time over an alleged romantic affair with Kilifi Woman Representative, Getrude Mbeyu.

A photo making rounds online shows Chacha looking relaxed and comfortable as the Woman Rep chauffeured him in her high-end guzzler.

Sources close to Mbeyu claim the two have been spotted together repeatedly, from private hangouts in Nairobi to luxury coastal getaways, fueling talk of a blossoming relationship.

Wazir Chacha, who first shot to fame after being linked to several female politicians including Sabina Chege, has remained tight-lipped on the latest rumours.

Speaking in a past interview, Wazir Chacha said he loves dating older women because they are understanding and know what a real relationship is.

“I have no problem dating any woman aged between 18 and 47 years. But I prefer those in their 40’s because they know what a real relationship is,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST