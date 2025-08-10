Newly married woman’s past haunts her as private photo with another man surfaces - The internet never forgets (LOOK)







Sunday, August 10, 2025 - Social media is ablaze after a private photo of a newlywed woman in bed with another man surfaced online, just weeks after she tied the knot.

The photo, reportedly taken years before her marriage, shows the woman looking cosy and intimate with an unidentified man.

Its sudden reappearance has sent tongues wagging, with many questioning the timing of the leak and the motives behind it.

While some sympathisers argue that the past should be left in the past, a section of unforgiving netizens insists that “the internet never forgets”- and this is proof

