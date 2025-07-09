Youths sleep in the cold armed with crude weapons to defend Kagio Town amid goons deployment fears (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - Tension gripped Kagio town in Kirinyaga County on Tuesday night as dozens of youths took to the streets, not in protest, but in defense.

Armed with crude weapons, the youths spent the night in the cold after unconfirmed reports emerged that the Government had deployed goons to destabilize the area.

Photos shared online show young men clutching metal rods, clubs, and machetes, ready to confront any suspected intruders.

The residents’ fears stemmed from viral messages that circulated on WhatsApp, alleging that hired goons had been deployed to target areas perceived to be hotbeds of anti-Government sentiment.

While local authorities have dismissed these claims as baseless rumors, the community in Kagio wasn’t taking chances.

See photos.