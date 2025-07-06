‘Mechi about to kick off’ - Man brags and shares PHOTO of a slay queen he was about to have fun with on X only to discover she swings both ways - ‘Nairobi is one big bedroom’





Sunday, July 6, 2025 - There’s a popular saying that “Nairobi is one big bedroom” - and this phrase has come alive in full color.

This is after a Nairobi man shared a cozy photo on X (formerly Twitter), featuring himself and a slay queen relaxing on a couch with drinks on the table, seemingly having a good time.

Captioning the photo “mechi about to kick off,” it was clear the night was only getting started.

However, things quickly took a dramatic turn.

Despite their attempt to remain anonymous with emoji-covered faces, an eagle-eyed woman replied to the photo with a bombshell: “Small world… salimia Vic.”

She went on to claim she’d had an affair with the same woman - and could recognize her just from the pair of shorts she wore.

The post quickly went viral, with users both amused and stunned.

The twist wasn’t just messy - it was peak Nairobi energy, proving once again that when it comes to love and relationships, this city is not for the faint hearted.

See the posts below.