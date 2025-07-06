‘Mechi about to kick off’ - Man brags and shares PHOTO of a slay queen he was about to have fun with on X only to discover she swings both ways - ‘Nairobi is one big bedroom’

Sunday, July 6, 2025 - There’s a popular saying that “Nairobi is one big bedroom” - and this phrase has come alive in full color.
This is after a Nairobi man shared a cozy photo on X
(formerly Twitter), featuring himself and a slay queen relaxing on a couch with
drinks on the table, seemingly having a good time.
Captioning the photo “mechi about to kick off,” it was clear
the night was only getting started.
However, things quickly took a dramatic turn.
Despite their attempt to remain anonymous with emoji-covered
faces, an eagle-eyed woman replied to the photo with a bombshell: “Small
world… salimia Vic.”
She went on to claim she’d had an affair with the same woman
- and could recognize her just from the pair of shorts she wore.
The post quickly went viral, with users both amused and
stunned.
The twist wasn’t just messy - it was peak Nairobi energy,
proving once again that when it comes to love and relationships, this city is
not for the faint hearted.
See the posts below.
