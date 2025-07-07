Makadara MP and RAILA’s ally, GEORGE ALADWA, accused of infecting a bartender after ‘mechi” - Dumped her and drove her into depression (VIDEO)







Monday, July 7, 2025 - Makadara Member of Parliament and Raila Odinga ally, George Aladwa, has been publicly called out after a disturbing exposé surfaced, accusing him of infecting a young bartender during a short-lived secret affair, before dumping her without remorse.

According to reports, Aladwa met the woman at Golden Sport Bar and Restaurant in Kilimani, a high-end entertainment joint regularly visited by politicians and well-connected Nairobi elites.

Sources claim that Aladwa convinced the woman to quit her job, promising her a better life and financial support.





Trusting the influential politician’s word, the lady resigned from her low-paying bar job, hoping for a fresh start.

However, just three weeks into the so-called relationship, the MP allegedly cut off all communication with her, leaving her jobless, broke, and emotionally shattered.

A whistleblower claims that the bartender tested positive and is now battling depression, with no support from the man who once promised to "change her life."

Watch the video.

Makadara MP and RAILA’s ally, GEORGE ALADWA, accused of infecting a bartender after ‘mechi” - Dumped her and drove her into depression pic.twitter.com/KpdhvhMWkt — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 7, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST