Man with Kenyan roots left stateless after being deported to Jamaica from U.S under TRUMP policy







Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - A 39-year-old man with Kenyan roots has been left stateless after being deported to Jamaica under the Trump-era immigration crackdown, despite having never set foot in the country.

Jermaine Thomas, born in 1986 at a U.S. military hospital in Frankfurt, Germany, to a Kenyan mother and an American father, was deported earlier this year.

Though raised in the U.S. from the age of three, Thomas only discovered in his 20s that he was not considered a U.S. citizen.

His troubles began after a 2008 drug possession arrest, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) flagged his immigration status.

Despite his father's American citizenship, legal technicalities emerged - his father had only been a citizen for nine years at Thomas’s birth, not the required ten to confer citizenship to children born abroad.

Although Thomas arrived in the U.S. as a legal resident, Homeland Security later classified him as a Jamaican citizen - though he never held Jamaican citizenship, nor did he qualify for German or Kenyan citizenship under each country’s laws.

Kenya, for example, only allows citizenship through the father in such cases.

Following a 2016 court ruling that he was not a U.S. citizen, Thomas continued to live in the U.S. until a February 2024 arrest for trespassing led to ICE detaining and deporting him.

He now lives in Kingston, Jamaica, in a shelter, far from his family.

“What are you supposed to do when you’re stateless?” he told CNN.

“This can’t really be happening.”

