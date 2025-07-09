GACHAGUA exposes NIS-controlled 'killer squad' deployed in Saba Saba crackdown - “The squad disguises itself as DCI officers”

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused the Government of deploying a covert, heavily armed unit during the Saba Saba Day protests.
Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Gachagua stated that
the masked men seen in Subaru vehicles across Kiserian, Ngong, and Kitengela
were part of a National Intelligence Service (NIS)-controlled “killer squad.”
He alleged that the 101-member unit operates under the
direct command of NIS Director General, Noordin Haji.
He claimed the unit was formed during his tenure as Deputy
President and is composed of officers recruited from the Administration Police
and specially trained for covert operations including abductions and
suppression of dissent.
“This squad disguises itself as DCI officers, but they are
not. The Subarus are a deliberate ploy to mislead the public,” he said.
According to Gachagua, the unit was tasked with violently
cracking down on peaceful demonstrators and was particularly active in regions
seen as unsupportive of President William Ruto’s administration, especially in
Mt Kenya.
Gachagua further claimed that prior to the July 7th
protests, state-sponsored goons were dispatched to Mt Kenya to incite chaos and
loot property, allegedly under the watch of the National Police Service.
“The militia was dropped past midnight and roadblocks set up
by police.
“Their aim was to destroy businesses and label the Kikuyu
community as violent,” he asserted.
He termed the tactic as economic sabotage, blaming President
Ruto and allied Governors and MPs for orchestrating the plot to intimidate
protestors.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
