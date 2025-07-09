GACHAGUA exposes NIS-controlled 'killer squad' deployed in Saba Saba crackdown - “The squad disguises itself as DCI officers”







Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused the Government of deploying a covert, heavily armed unit during the Saba Saba Day protests.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Gachagua stated that the masked men seen in Subaru vehicles across Kiserian, Ngong, and Kitengela were part of a National Intelligence Service (NIS)-controlled “killer squad.”

He alleged that the 101-member unit operates under the direct command of NIS Director General, Noordin Haji.

He claimed the unit was formed during his tenure as Deputy President and is composed of officers recruited from the Administration Police and specially trained for covert operations including abductions and suppression of dissent.

“This squad disguises itself as DCI officers, but they are not. The Subarus are a deliberate ploy to mislead the public,” he said.

According to Gachagua, the unit was tasked with violently cracking down on peaceful demonstrators and was particularly active in regions seen as unsupportive of President William Ruto’s administration, especially in Mt Kenya.

Gachagua further claimed that prior to the July 7th protests, state-sponsored goons were dispatched to Mt Kenya to incite chaos and loot property, allegedly under the watch of the National Police Service.

“The militia was dropped past midnight and roadblocks set up by police.

“Their aim was to destroy businesses and label the Kikuyu community as violent,” he asserted.

He termed the tactic as economic sabotage, blaming President Ruto and allied Governors and MPs for orchestrating the plot to intimidate protestors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST