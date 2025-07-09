"Leave Your ID at the Gate Like a Cleaner" - Inside MOSES KURIA’s humiliation by RUTO’s inner circle that led to his resignation! FAROUK KIBET is ruthless







Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - Explosive details have surfaced, shedding light on the circumstances that led to the resignation of former Cabinet Secretary and Senior Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria.

Sources now reveal a pattern of systematic humiliation and sidelining by powerful figures within President William Ruto’s inner circle, a campaign allegedly spearheaded by the President’s influential aide, Farouk Kibet.

According to political blogger Aoko Otieno, Kibet demanded that Kuria leaves his ID at the gate like a cleaner whenever he reports to State House.

This unsettled Kuria, who interpreted the order as a blatant show of disrespect and an indication that his presence in Government was no longer welcome.

Insiders claim that Kuria had increasingly fallen out of favor with President Ruto’s closest allies, who believed his political capital, particularly in the Mt. Kenya region, had significantly waned.

The turning point is said to have been President Ruto's hostile reception in parts of Kiambu County a few months ago, where he was openly heckled.

Kuria, once a key Mt. Kenya mobilizer, was quietly blamed for the region's growing discontent.

Kuria confirmed his resignation on X (formerly Twitter), stating that he had met with President Ruto, who had accepted his decision to step down.

While he did not reveal details about his next political move, Kuria noted that he will now be focusing on “personal interests.”

The former CS, who once wielded significant influence in Government, exits under a cloud of political humiliation, a cautionary tale about the ruthlessness of inner-circle politics at the highest levels of power.





The Kenyan DAILY POST