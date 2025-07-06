“I feel sorry for married men” - Kenyan man says and shares private messages planning for “mechi’’ with someone’s wife







Sunday, July 6, 2025 - A Kenyan man has caused a stir online after sharing private messages allegedly exchanged between him and a married woman as they plotted a secret romantic meetup.

He posted screenshots of the conversation on the X platform, sparking a heated debate around infidelity, trust in marriage, and the growing culture of publicizing private affairs.

The leaked chats showed the woman actively making plans to meet up with the man while her husband remained unaware.

At one point in the conversation, she assured the man that she will lie to her husband, claiming she was going out for a night with friends.

Sharing the private messages online, the man wrote,” I feel sorry for all married men. Imagine this is someone’s wife texting me na hiii baridi ya Nairobi,”.

The post quickly went viral, drawing hundreds of comments, retweets, and shares.

While some users criticized the man for publicly shaming the woman and potentially wrecking a family, others expressed shock at the level of deceit, sympathizing with the unsuspecting husband.