PHOTO of RUTO’s flowergirl, MILLICENT OMANGA, in the arms of two strong - armed shirtless male dancers in Las Vegas excites Kenyans







Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - Former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has lit up social media after sharing a photo being lifted by two shirtless male dancers in the United States.

In the photo posted on her social media platforms, the well-endowed city politician and businessowoman, is seen in the company of two performers from the world-renowned Chippelandes dance troupe.

The Chippendales are popular male dancers in the U.S, especially in Las Vegas, where they entertain women, sometimes even with their husbands present.

Founded in 1979 by Somen "Steve" Banerjee and Bruce Nahin, they pioneered the all-male strip club concept for women, quickly expanding from a single Los Angeles bar to multiple clubs and international touring shows.

See the photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST