PHOTO of RUTO’s flowergirl, MILLICENT OMANGA, in the arms of two strong - armed shirtless male dancers in Las Vegas excites Kenyans

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - Former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has lit up social media after sharing a photo being lifted by two shirtless male dancers in the United States.
In the photo posted on her social media platforms, the
well-endowed city politician and businessowoman, is seen in the company of two
performers from the world-renowned Chippelandes dance troupe.
The
Chippendales are popular male dancers in the U.S, especially in Las Vegas, where
they entertain women, sometimes even with their husbands present.
Founded
in 1979 by Somen "Steve" Banerjee and Bruce Nahin, they pioneered the
all-male strip club concept for women, quickly expanding from a single Los
Angeles bar to multiple clubs and international touring shows.
See the photo.
