Woman nearly goes berserk and stages a protest in Nairobi CBD after losing her home - Accuses her lawyer of betrayal (VIDEO)



Friday, July 25, 2025 - A Kenyan woman put her trust in a lawyer to help her secure her home, only to be betrayed in the most unthinkable way.

Instead of fighting for her, the very person she hired to protect her allegedly conspired to rob her of everything.

Now, she is homeless, left on the streets with her elderly mother, and to make it even more painful, this tragedy comes just weeks after she buried her child.

Her heartbreaking story is a painful reminder of the growing cases of professional misconduct and legal exploitation in Kenya’s justice system.

Watch the video.

