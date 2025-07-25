DRAMA as a Kenyan man shows up with a machete as he demanded his 5 months’ salary from his Muhindi boss (VIDEO)







Friday, July 25, 2025 - Drama unfolded at a company owned by a Muhindi businessman in Nairobi after a disgruntled employee stormed the premises, wielding a machete, demanding to be paid his five months’ unpaid salary.

In the video, the visibly agitated man is seen confronting his boss while brandishing the weapon.

“I will kill you before the police arrive here. Just pay my salary arrears,” the man was heard saying in the video as his boss tried to calm him down in vain.

Terrified employees could be seen watching from a distance as the boss instructed one of the employees to call the security guard.

The incident has sparked a heated online debate, with many sympathizing with the man and blaming the employer for alleged labor exploitation and mistreatment, which is said to be rampant in companies owned by Indians.

Demanding his 5 months’ salary from his Muhindi boss pic.twitter.com/HQ4rlIVW6Y — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 25, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST