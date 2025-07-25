DRAMA as a Kenyan man shows up with a machete as he demanded his 5 months’ salary from his Muhindi boss (VIDEO)

Friday, July 25, 2025 - Drama unfolded at a company owned by a Muhindi businessman in Nairobi after a disgruntled employee stormed the premises, wielding a machete, demanding to be paid his five months’ unpaid salary.
In the video, the visibly agitated man is seen confronting
his boss while brandishing the weapon.
“I will kill you before the police arrive here. Just pay my
salary arrears,” the man was heard saying in the video as his boss tried to
calm him down in vain.
Terrified employees could be seen watching from a distance
as the boss instructed one of the employees to call the security guard.
The incident has sparked a heated online debate, with many
sympathizing with the man and blaming the employer for alleged labor
exploitation and mistreatment, which is said to be rampant in companies owned
by Indians.
Demanding his 5 months’ salary from his Muhindi boss pic.twitter.com/HQ4rlIVW6Y— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 25, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
