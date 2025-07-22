SHOCK!! University lecturer dies in a hotel room while having ‘fun’ with a student (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - A tragic incident unfolded at a hotel when a University lecturer reportedly died during a private encounter with a 22-year-old student identified as Gloria Samuel.

According to reports, the lecturer identified as Dr. Olabode Abimbola and the student checked into the hotel earlier in the day.

Sources allege that Dr. Olabode had consumed multiple energy drinks prior to the incident, possibly in an attempt to ‘enhance his performance’.

Midway through the encounter, the lecturer is said to have suddenly slumped.

The student immediately raised the alarm, prompting hotel staff to rush to the scene.

He was quickly taken to a nearby hospital but was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities have since begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

While preliminary reports suggest cardiac arrest, an autopsy has been requested to determine the exact cause.

The Kenyan DAILY POST