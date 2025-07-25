Missing Nairobi businessman found sleeping in a drainage channel in Ngong - He fell into depression and attempted to take his own life after his businesses in Nairobi CBD collapsed (VIDEO)







Friday, July 25, 2025 - Samuel Githaiga, the missing man who was found lying in a drainage channel at Ngong Bus Park, has been safely reunited with his family.

Samuel's brother, Nelson Mwangi, who lives in Utawala, rushed to Ngong town to pick him upon receiving a call that his brother who disappeared from his home in Zimmerman had been sighted in Ngong town.

Samuel, who hails from Rwathia in Kangema, Murang'a County, has been living in Zimmerman, Nairobi, with his wife and four children.

According to Mwangi, Samuel had been a successful businessman dealing in spare parts and based in Grogon, Nairobi, before life turned upside down.

"My brother has gone through a lot in the last few years. He had attempted suicide by jumping from a building and landed on his foot, suffered a stroke and ended up in intensive care unit," Mwangi said.

According to his wife, Naomi Wambui, Samuel was to undergo a radiotherapy treatment but was not able to because of lack of money.

"We did not have any money so he could not undergo radiotherapy. I managed to raise a small amount of money through fundraisers. His health has deteriorated and at times his head swells, " Wambui said.

Before Samuel's illness, he was so successful in business that at some point, he owned several shops in Grogon and two cars.

He had also opened a beauty shop for his wife in Nairobi CBD.

The beauty shop business has since collapsed and the spare parts business is on its death bed.

Currently, Samuel's family moved from their two bedroomed house to a single room.

"Life became hard and it affected my husband's health. I think he has not accepted the situation," Wambui said.





Samuel's brother claims the couple has had a volatile relationship.

In one instance, the brother claimed Samuel attacked Wambui and damaged her eye after suspecting her of using witchcraft on him.

However, Wambui has refuted the allegations claiming that her husband's family does not like her.

"I am a church going Christian. It is no secret that my husband's family does not like me," Wambui said.

Further, Wambui has said that she has been standing by her husband through his illness because prior to his ailment, he was a responsible family man.

The Kenyan DAILY POST