This VIDEO of a cheeky guy offering a LADY swimming lessons in a public pool has set tongues wagging (WATCH)







Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - A viral video of a man offering a woman swimming lessons at a public pool has stirred heated reactions online.

In the clip, the man is seen attempting to teach the woman how to float, but his overly hands-on approach has left many uncomfortable.

At one point, he tries to lift her in the water, despite her appearing uneasy and attempting to express her discomfort - only for him to brush her off.

The video has sparked outrage, with many netizens accusing the man of using the swimming lesson as an excuse to get inappropriately handsy.

Several women have since come forward, claiming this is a common experience in public pools and beaches, where some men pose as “helpful instructors” only to cross boundaries.

Watch the video.

Y'all do some crzy stuff out there 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7sJoiCDgBv — Mwafrika™ (@Onkundi0) July 21, 2025

