These bold KIKUYU wamamaz are looking for a ben 10 with these qualities to entertain them (VIDEO)

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - A cheeky video of two elderly Kikuyu women, popularly known as wamamaz, has taken social media by storm after they openly declared they’re on the hunt for a young, energetic man (aka Ben 10) to "entertain" them.
In the now-viral clip, the playful pair express their
disappointment in their former flame, Kevin, citing his unbearable pride.
“Maringo ya Kevin hatuwezani,” one laments, before
announcing: “Audition! Audition! If you’re a Ben 10 looking for a good time
na hauna mambo mingi… send us your pictures.”
The other chimes in with a straight face: “And your sizes,
so we know what you possess.”
While this is just a skit, many netizens believe it mirrors
a growing trend.
For years, wealthy older men (wababa) have been known to
pursue younger women.
Now, it seems wamamaz are flipping the script - unapologetically.
Whether satire or subtle truth, one thing’s clear, these
wamamaz know what they want, and they’re not afraid to ask for it.
Watch the video.
Are you a young, lonely guy? These nuns are searching for someone like you pic.twitter.com/U5oPsgRsqp— Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) July 21, 2025
