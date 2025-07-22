These bold KIKUYU wamamaz are looking for a ben 10 with these qualities to entertain them (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - A cheeky video of two elderly Kikuyu women, popularly known as wamamaz, has taken social media by storm after they openly declared they’re on the hunt for a young, energetic man (aka Ben 10) to "entertain" them.

In the now-viral clip, the playful pair express their disappointment in their former flame, Kevin, citing his unbearable pride.

“Maringo ya Kevin hatuwezani,” one laments, before announcing: “Audition! Audition! If you’re a Ben 10 looking for a good time na hauna mambo mingi… send us your pictures.”

The other chimes in with a straight face: “And your sizes, so we know what you possess.”

While this is just a skit, many netizens believe it mirrors a growing trend.

For years, wealthy older men (wababa) have been known to pursue younger women.

Now, it seems wamamaz are flipping the script - unapologetically.

Whether satire or subtle truth, one thing’s clear, these wamamaz know what they want, and they’re not afraid to ask for it.

Watch the video.

Are you a young, lonely guy? These nuns are searching for someone like you pic.twitter.com/U5oPsgRsqp — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) July 21, 2025

