These bold KIKUYU wamamaz are looking for a ben 10 with these qualities to entertain them (VIDEO)



Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - A cheeky video of two elderly Kikuyu women, popularly known as wamamaz, has taken social media by storm after they openly declared they’re on the hunt for a young, energetic man (aka Ben 10) to "entertain" them.

In the now-viral clip, the playful pair express their disappointment in their former flame, Kevin, citing his unbearable pride.

“Maringo ya Kevin hatuwezani,” one laments, before announcing: “Audition! Audition! If you’re a Ben 10 looking for a good time na hauna mambo mingi… send us your pictures.”

The other chimes in with a straight face: “And your sizes, so we know what you possess.”

While this is just a skit, many netizens believe it mirrors a growing trend.

For years, wealthy older men (wababa) have been known to pursue younger women.

Now, it seems wamamaz are flipping the script - unapologetically.

Whether satire or subtle truth, one thing’s clear, these wamamaz know what they want, and they’re not afraid to ask for it.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments