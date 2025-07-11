“What colour is your nini?” - Beautiful Slay Queen embarrasses herself badly in viral prank! (VIDEO)







Friday, July 11, 2025 - A gorgeous slay queen is trending online, but not for reasons she’d hope.

In a viral video, the petite beauty was approached by a content creator and asked to participate in a simple challenge.

The game? Just repeat whatever he says.

She confidently agreed, effortlessly echoing “Green, Brown, Yellow…” as instructed.

But the prank took a cheeky turn when the creator suddenly asked, “What colour is your panty?”

Instead of repeating the question, she innocently answered - leaving both the prankster and viewers amused.

The clip has set social media ablaze, with some jokingly throwing around the cliché “beauty without brains.”

However, others defended her, saying the trick was clever enough to fool just about anyone.

Either way, this is pure internet gold!

Watch the video.

What colour is your nini? pic.twitter.com/3DyZS5IbOZ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 12, 2025