“Najua unataka kuangalia” - Man humiliated by his girlfriend for salivating on another LADY’s NYASH in public (VIDEO)







Friday, July 11, 2025 - It’s common for men to sneak a glance when a stunning woman walks by - but things get tricky when they’re walking with their girlfriends.

A viral video has captured the hilarious moment a man out with his girlfriend pretended not to notice a curvy lady passing by.

Despite his best efforts to act innocent, his reaction gave him away - and his no-nonsense girlfriend was quick to catch on.

Sensing his struggle, she playfully told him, “Najua unataka kuangalia, pinduka uangalie.”

When he hesitated, she turned his head herself, adding, “Umeona, umetosheka sasa twende basi.”

The lighthearted moment has sparked laughter online, with many men joking that they’ve “been there” and others praising the girlfriend’s humor and confidence.

Watch the video.

