Tragedy as Government official’s daughter is beaten to death in police custody after Saba Saba protest arrest (PHOTOs)







Friday, July 11, 2025 - A family is crying out for justice after their daughter, a young woman full of promise, died while in police custody under disturbing circumstances.

The deceased, Julia Kariuki, was the daughter of a local chief.

Witnesses say Julia was among dozens of peaceful protesters detained by police on July 7th during Saba Saba protests.

However, what followed was a nightmare.

Preliminary investigations and a postmortem report indicate that she was subjected to severe physical abuse while in custody, leading to fatal internal bleeding and trauma to the head.

The postmortem, conducted under the supervision of independent pathologists, confirmed that Julia’s death was caused by blunt force injuries to the skull, consistent with a brutal beating.

Despite initial attempts by authorities to downplay the incident, mounting evidence points to foul play within the station where she was held.

Julia’s family is demanding accountability and urging the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to act swiftly.

The incident has added to growing public anger over police brutality in Kenya, especially during peaceful protests.

