Tragedy as Government official’s daughter is beaten to death in police custody after Saba Saba protest arrest (PHOTOs)

Friday, July 11, 2025 - A family is crying out for justice after their daughter, a young woman full of promise, died while in police custody under disturbing circumstances.
The deceased, Julia Kariuki, was the daughter of a local
chief.
Witnesses say Julia was among dozens of peaceful protesters
detained by police on July 7th during Saba Saba protests.
However, what followed was a nightmare.
Preliminary investigations and a postmortem report indicate
that she was subjected to severe physical abuse while in custody, leading to
fatal internal bleeding and trauma to the head.
The postmortem, conducted under the supervision of
independent pathologists, confirmed that Julia’s death was caused by blunt
force injuries to the skull, consistent with a brutal beating.
Despite initial attempts by authorities to downplay the
incident, mounting evidence points to foul play within the station where she
was held.
Julia’s family is demanding accountability and urging the
Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to act swiftly.
The incident has added to growing public anger over police brutality in Kenya, especially during peaceful protests.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
