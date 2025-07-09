"Wasaliti!" - Youths chant as Kawangware women hired for RUTO event in Kilimani face backlash (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - A group of women ferried from Kawangware to bolster attendance at President William Ruto’s event in Kilimani on Wednesday were confronted by angry youths who branded them "wasaliti" (traitors).

A video circulating online captures the dramatic scene, with visibly agitated young men confronting the women as they boarded a bus.

The youths accused the women of accepting money to attend Ruto’s event that, according to them, did not represent the will of the people.

“Wasaliti. Wamama ndio wasaliti. Na watoto wenu wanauliwa. Toa hiyo gari hapa,” a group of young men was heard shouting as the women boarded the hired bus, appearing tensed.

Social media erupted with reactions, with many praising the youths for “protecting the integrity of the struggle,” while others called for calm and urged respect for differing political views.

Watch the video.

"Wasaliti!" - Youths chant as Kawangware women hired for RUTO pic.twitter.com/guBnrcUQy1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 9, 2025

