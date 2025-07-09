Cable thief endures brutal 'leg day' as mob delivers unorthodox street justice - Tied to a moving motorbike and forced to run behind it (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - What was meant to be a quick payday turned into a nightmare for one suspected cable thief, after locals served him a dose of vigilante justice.

The man was caught red-handed attempting to steal electric cables from a transformer, but before police could arrive, furious locals took matters into their own hands.

In a now-viral video, the suspect is seen tied with ropes to the rear of a motorbike, clutching the heavy stolen cables like gym weights.

As the motorbike began to move, he was forced to run behind it under the scorching sun-stumbling, gasping, and dragging the very loot that betrayed him.

Onlookers jeered and recorded the ordeal, some shouting mock workout instructions.

Watch the video.

Cable thief endures brutal 'leg day' pic.twitter.com/tXSPsi7cRQ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 9, 2025

