Cable thief endures brutal 'leg day' as mob delivers unorthodox street justice - Tied to a moving motorbike and forced to run behind it (VIDEO)

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - What was meant to be a quick payday turned into a nightmare for one suspected cable thief, after locals served him a dose of vigilante justice.
The man was caught red-handed attempting to steal electric
cables from a transformer, but before police could arrive, furious locals took
matters into their own hands.
In a now-viral video, the suspect is seen tied with ropes to
the rear of a motorbike, clutching the heavy stolen cables like gym weights.
As the motorbike began to move, he was forced to run behind
it under the scorching sun-stumbling, gasping, and dragging the very loot that
betrayed him.
Onlookers jeered and recorded the ordeal, some shouting mock
workout instructions.
Watch the video.
Cable thief endures brutal 'leg day' pic.twitter.com/tXSPsi7cRQ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 9, 2025
