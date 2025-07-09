Rage and Rubble: VIDEO of Itibo Police Station in Nyamira which was torched after a student was shot dead by police during protests over poor roads







Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - Chaos erupted in Nyamira County early on Wednesday after enraged locals torched the Itibo Police Station, reducing it to smouldering rubble and blackened debris.

The locals stormed the police station following the fatal shooting of a student by police officers during a demonstration.

The victim, identified as Sharleen Kemunto, was a trainee at Nyamira National Polytechnic.

She was reportedly participating in peaceful protests alongside fellow students and locals, demanding improved infrastructure and better living conditions in the area.

What began as a peaceful march turned tragic when police allegedly opened fire to disperse the crowd.

Sharleen was shot during the confrontation and later succumbed to her injuries.

News of her death quickly spread, igniting anger and grief among residents and fellow students.

Within hours, a large mob descended on the Itibo Police Station, overpowered the officers, and set the station ablaze.

Watch the video.

Rage and Rubble!! The aftermath at Itibo Police Station in Nyamira pic.twitter.com/2FUEyevEzx — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 9, 2025

