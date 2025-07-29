Vocal ODM MP demands SIFUNA’s resignation as Party’s Secretary-General and accuses him of working with GACHAGUA - “The faster this happens, the better”







Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, has renewed his call for Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna to resign from his key positions as Senate Minority Leader and Secretary-General of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

In a strongly worded statement posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, July 29th, 2025, Kaluma claimed that Sifuna's continued opposition to ODM’s cooperation with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is undermining party unity.

“Sifuna must resign or be removed from ODM. The faster this happens, the better,” Kaluma stated.

“You can be made powerful when young to the point you lose yourself.”

“Sifuna smells like Gachagua.”

Kaluma went further to accuse Sifuna of secretly working with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to destabilize ODM from within.

He claimed that Sifuna's consistent criticism of party decisions and his “inflammatory public utterances” closely mirror Gachagua's divisive political style, raising questions about his loyalty to the party's agenda.

“His language and tone have become indistinguishable from that of our opponents.”

“We must ask ourselves who he is really serving,” Kaluma alleged.

Sifuna, along with other ODM figures such as Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi, has openly questioned the MoU, calling it a betrayal of the party’s core values.