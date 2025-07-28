This video of a Kenyan MUBABA having a good time with a stunning slay queen on the beach has sparked reactions - “Money is good”







Monday, July 28, 2025 - A viral video of a middle-aged man, popularly referred to as a mubaba, getting cozy with a stunning slay queen on the beach has sent social media into a frenzy.

The pair are seen exchanging passionate kisses and enjoying each other’s company, radiating undeniable chemistry.

While some admired the romantic vibe, others speculated that the young woman’s affection might be financially motivated.

Many men chimed in, joking that wealth in old age is the true secret to attracting “pretty little things” (PTYs) for fun and companionship.

Watch the video below.

Just a mubaba having a good time pic.twitter.com/w8AUL5cXDI — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 28, 2025

