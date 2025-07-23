Inside slain Dr. SUSAN KAMENGERE’s troubled marriage - Husband brought other women into their matrimonial Kileleshwa home and allowed them to mock her





Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - More disturbing revelations have emerged about the toxic and abusive marriage of the late Dr. Susan Kamengere Njoki, the CEO of Toto Touch Kenya, who died under suspicious circumstances, with a postmortem confirming she died of manual strangulation after being forcefully admitted to Chiromo Hospital.

Sources close to the family now paint a grim picture of her troubled marriage, which was marked by emotional torment, humiliation, and isolation at the hands of her husband, Aloise Ngure.

According to family and friends, Dr. Kamengere’s marriage had long been marred by psychological abuse.

In a shocking twist, it is now alleged that her husband brought other women into their matrimonial home in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, not only disrespecting their union but allowing these women to mock and belittle Susan in her own house.

Even more appalling, one of the women, identified as Alice Nduta, believed to be one of Aloise’s mistresses, reportedly mocked Susan openly and, at one point, sent her intimate photos and videos of herself with Susan’s husband.

Below is a post by one of Susan’s close friends, revealing how her husband tormented her as she battled a mental health condition.