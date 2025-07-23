Aligongewa! Lawyer NAFTAL OBWACHA’s estranged wife, SAMANTHA, flaunts baby bump - Expecting a child with Nyabari Masaba MP, DANIEL MANDUKU, after dumping the law scholar (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, July 22, 2025 - Samantha Nyanchama, the estranged wife of city lawyer Naftal Obwacha, is expecting a child with a Member of Parliament.

The stunning beauty was seen flaunting her baby bump, confirming rumours that she is pregnant with the child of a wealthy Member of Parliament, widely believed to be former Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director and Nyabari Masaba Member of Parliament, Daniel Manduku.

In her recent revelations, she confirmed that the mheshimiwa has taken over responsibility, not just for her, but for her daughter too, paying fees at a top-tier international school.





See photos of her glowing baby bump.