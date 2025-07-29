Blow to Kenyans in Tanzania as President SULUHU bans foreigners from operating these 15 business activities in the country







Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - The Tanzanian Government has issued a directive barring foreigners from operating in 15 categories of small- and medium-sized businesses, in a move likely to impact many Kenyan entrepreneurs in the country.

In a notice dated July 28th, Tanzania’s Minister for Industry and Trade, Selemani Saidi Jafo, listed the restricted sectors, which span mining, tourism, agriculture, environment, and technology.

Banned activities include mobile money transfers, electronic repairs, salon operations (unless linked to hotels or tourism), environmental cleaning services, small-scale mining, postal and courier services, tour guiding, and operating radio or TV stations.

Others include running museums or curio shops, business brokering, real estate broking, clearing and forwarding, crop purchasing, gambling outside casinos, and ownership of micro and small industries.

Violators face fines of up to Tsh10 million (approx. Ksh503,000) or a six-month prison term.

Tanzanian citizens aiding such foreign activities risk three months in jail and a Tsh5 million (Ksh251,000) fine.

Foreigners with valid licences in the affected sectors will be allowed to operate until the licences expire.

The directive is part of Tanzania’s broader economic reform agenda ahead of the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST