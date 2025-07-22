Village Drama!! Kirinyaga man forced to eat raw arrowroots after farm theft (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - Drama erupted in a village in Kirinyaga after a man suspected of theft was cornered by angry locals and forced to eat raw arrowroots he had stolen from a nearby farm.

According to residents, the man had been targeting farms in the area, stealing various produce under the cover of darkness.

However, his luck ran out.

After being caught red-handed, the enraged villagers decided to teach him a "painful lesson."

In a video that has since gone viral, the suspect is seen seated on the ground, visibly shaken, as a mob surrounds him and orders him to chew the raw arrowroots.

Despite his pleas for mercy, the crowd remains unmoved, accusing him of being a repeat offender who has terrorized farmers for months.

At one point, a man brandishing a panga is seen threatening the suspect, leaving him with no choice but to comply to avoid serious harm.

The suspect was later handed over to the local chief.

Watch the video.

Kirinyaga man forced to eat raw arrowroots after farm theft pic.twitter.com/nLW4cmOASS — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 23, 2025

