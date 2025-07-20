KIKUYU women caught on camera arguing over a ‘client’ - They are selling ‘mechi’ for as little as 50 bob as economic hardship bites







Sunday, July 20, 2025 - A video has emerged online showing two Kikuyu women in a heated altercation over a male “client”, with disturbing revelations that they are offering transactional mechi for as little as Ksh 50, a troubling reflection of the harsh economic realities many Kenyans are facing.

The confrontation, which happened in broad daylight, captures the women trading insults and accusations.

Each woman claims the other “stole” her client, escalating the scene into a public embarrassment.

In the video, one of the women, visibly frustrated, confesses that after going for a short-term encounter with the client, she was paid only Ksh 50 instead of the promised 100, and blames the other woman for “undercutting” her price.

The video has since gone viral on social media, and many see it as a painful symbol of how deeply economic hardship has eroded dignity and survival options for vulnerable women.

The Kenyan DAILY POST