"They gave us ksh 2,000 to share among 31 women" - Woman laments after Kenya Kwanza empowerment program (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - A woman has gone viral in a widely shared video after expressing her deep frustration with a Kenya Kwanza empowerment event that left her and 30 other women disillusioned.

According to the woman, the group of 31 women was handed only Ksh 2,000 to share among themselves, a gesture she described as both humiliating and insulting.

Visibly emotional, the woman said she had attended the event full of hope, expecting meaningful financial support to improve the lives of the women in her group.

Instead, she was met with disappointment.

“I have been given Ksh 2,000. How am I going to share this money among 31 women? They will think I have stolen their money,” she lamented.

Online users slammed the move as a publicity stunt, accusing politicians of exploiting vulnerable groups for photo opportunities and political mileage, while offering little to no tangible support.

She was given ksh 2000 to share with 31 women during a Kenya Kwanza empowerment program! pic.twitter.com/ggdzhQV8xm — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) July 22, 2025

