MUDAVADI’s wife is having an affair with his bodyguard - AOKO drops a bombshell and exposes ICHUNG’WAH’s married side chick with whom they share a son







Monday, July 21, 2025 - Firebrand political commentator and blogger, Aoko Otieno, known for her explosive online revelations, has once again lifted the lid on alleged steamy affairs involving top Kenya Kwanza leaders.

In a fiery post shared on her X account, Aoko claimed that Tessie Mudavadi, wife of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, is having a secret affair with her husband’s own bodyguard and head of security.

The bodyguard is said to be a long-serving member of Mudavadi’s security detail, trusted and close enough to raise no eyebrows

But Aoko didn’t stop there.

She went on to expose National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, alleging that he has a married side chick with whom he secretly shares a son.

The woman’s identity was hinted through a photo posted on Aoko’s X account, with reports emerging that she is a banker.

The blogger further accused Ichung’wah of hypocrisy, claiming he recently attempted to smear former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas, by linking her to a Bishop in a fake affair story.

“Ichung’wah is bitter because his own marriage is falling apart while Gachagua’s home is rock solid,” Aoko added.

Below is a photo of Ichung’wah’s married side chick and their son.