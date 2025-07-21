This PHOTO was taken at Zimmerman Estate!! LADIES of the night have moved to residential estates and start ‘hustling’’ as early as 7PM







Monday, July 21, 2025 - A photo taken in Zimmerman Estate has sparked conversation online after revealing a growing trend that is quietly spreading across many residential areas in Nairobi.

“Ladies of the night” are now starting their business as early as 7PM, not in the city centre, but right within the heart of residential estates.

Traditionally confined to downtown streets such as Koinange, River Road, and parts of Ngara, ‘nighttime business’’ in Nairobi is undergoing a notable shift.

Zimmerman, located along Thika Road and known for its dense population and affordable housing, has become one of several new hotspots for the “nighttime business”.

In the photo, several young women are seen parading themselves, waiting for potential clients.

Locals say this has become the norm in recent months.

See the photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST