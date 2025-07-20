Anagongewa! GACHAGUA’s wife, Pastor DORCAS, is cheating on him with a Bishop (VIDEO)







Sunday, July 20, 2025 - Kikuyu Member of Parliament and Majority Leader in Parliament, Kimani Ichungwah, has sensationally claimed that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas, is involved in an extra-marital affair with a Bishop.

Speaking at a public function, Ichung’wah took off the gloves and launched a scathing personal attack, accusing Gachagua of being a "weak man" who has lost control of his household.

“Huyu amekaliwa na bibi. Mwanaume amekaliwa na bibi ataambia nini wanaume wenzake?” he mocked, sparking murmurs and laughter from the crowd.

But the MP didn’t stop there.

Ichung’wah went on to claim that Pastor Dorcas is allegedly having a secret affair with a Bishop.

While he didn’t name the man of the cloth, he hinted that the affair was well-known among insiders.

“Bibi yake ata ako na bwana mwingine – Bishop,” Ichung’wah said.

“We know you inside out,” he added, implying that Dorcas is hiding behind the pastor’s title while engaging in morally questionable behavior.

Watch the video.

Anagongewa! GACHAGUA’s wife, Pastor DORCAS, is cheating on him with a Bishop pic.twitter.com/IrC1VJCsEt — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 20, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST