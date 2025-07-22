Tragedy! A 21-year-old lady who went missing in Nairobi CBD found murdered, 3 weeks later (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - A family is grappling with unimaginable grief following the tragic and mysterious death of their daughter, Paschalia Chep Nabwiree, who had been reported missing earlier this month.

Paschalia, 21, was last seen on July 1st in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), after which she vanished without a trace.

Her disappearance sparked a frantic search by her loved ones, who took to social media with her photos and heartfelt appeal for her whereabouts.

For nearly three weeks, hope remained that she would be found safe.

But on the third week, the family’s worst fears were confirmed when her lifeless body was discovered under mysterious circumstances.

The police have since launched a full murder investigation and are appealing to the public for any leads that could help uncover what happened to Paschalia and bring the perpetrators to justice.

