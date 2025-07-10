VIDEO shows the moment detectives raided Kimathi House in Nairobi CBD and forcefully arrested MAIYO for inciting violence against police







Thursday, July 10, 2025 - A Kenyan TikToker identified as Godfrey Mwasiaga Kakan Maiyo has been arrested following the circulation of a viral video in which he is accused of inciting violence against police officers and their families.

A video has emerged showing the moment plainclothes detectives stormed Maiyo’s office at Kimathi House in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

The footage, which has since gone viral on social media, captures the tense moments as officers surrounded the suspect and attempted to place him under arrest.

Maiyo is seen resisting initially, leading to a brief confrontation, but was eventually subdued and taken into custody.

Detectives had been tracking his movements before closing in on him at the discreet office location.

He is currently in police custody and undergoing processing as authorities prepare to arraign him in court.

A businessman, Kakan Maiyo, a founder of a business called Leta Peleka along Kimathi Lane Nairobi picked from his office today by plainclothes. His family has been searching for him since then but can't trace him. pic.twitter.com/E8uVtPiTcK — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) July 9, 2025

Below is a video that led to his arrest.

