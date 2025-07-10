Caught on Camera!! Driver of KBL 562R flees after fueling diesel worth Ksh 10,000 in Maragua, injures pump attendant (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 10, 2025 - A dramatic incident unfolded at Sofla Energy Petrol Station in Maragua after a driver of a vehicle bearing registration number KBL 562R fueled and fled without paying, leaving behind an injured pump attendant.

Reports indicate that the rogue driver pulled into the station and requested the vehicle to be filled with Ksh 10,000 worth of diesel.

Once the pump attendant completed the fueling, the driver suddenly sped off without settling the bill.

In a desperate attempt to stop him, the female pump attendant tried to block the vehicle, but the driver reportedly pushed her onto the tarmac, causing her to suffer injuries.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital by colleagues.

The station’s management has since reported the matter to local authorities, and a manhunt is now underway to trace the vehicle.

